Yellowstone National Park plans to reopen Slough Creek — one of its most visited backcountry areas — to limited overnight use this Wednesday following closures prompted by historic flooding that washed out roads in the northern part of the park.
Beginning on Wednesday, overnight backcountry permit holders, stock outfitters and approved commercial guides and operators will be allowed to access Slough Creek from Tower Junction, park staff wrote in a news release Tuesday afternoon.
Officials are coordinating directly with backcountry permit holders and commercial use permit holders to ensure they can get into and out of the area during the day.
Due to factors including limited capacity for traffic, road closures and construction, the park is not allowing visitors without permits to access the 6-mile road segment between Tower Junction and Slough Creek Campground Road.
“The park is developing a new day-use permit system to potentially allow additional visitor access to Slough Creek at a later date,” officials wrote. The Slough Creek Campground itself remains closed.
The news comes about a month after raging rivers prompted the park to close entirely and evacuate roughly 10,000 visitors.
The flooding damaged major roads in the northern part of the park, including the entrance road between Gardiner and Mammoth Hot Springs and the road that runs through the Lamar Valley.
The park reopened its west, south and east entrances a little more than a week after the flooding hit. The north and northeast entrances remain closed to free-flowing traffic, though some commercial tour guides have been able to take visitors into the park through the north gate using Old Gardiner Road.
The southern loop was reopened to visitors first, followed by the northern loop between Mammoth and Tower Junction. Tuesday’s announcement marks a significant expansion of the reopening, allowing limited traffic east of Tower.
Officials also announced on Tuesday that bicyclists can now travel into Yellowstone via its north entrance road and northeast entrance road for limited distances.
People can ride a bicycle or walk for about 1 mile from the park’s north entrance to the Rescue Creek Trailhead. They can also ride a bicycle or walk for about 6 miles from the park’s northeast entrance to the Barronette Meadows area.
To restore access between Gardiner and Mammoth Hot Springs before winter, crews are widening Old Gardiner Road. Approved commercial use permit holders are using the road at select times, but it remains closed to pedestrians, horses, bicycles and all other traffic.
Tuesday’s announcement means that 88% of Yellowstone’s backcountry is open to overnight and day use, and 88% of the 1,000 miles of park trails are open in spite of historic flooding.
“Park staff will continue to work with commercial guides and outfitters in Gardiner and Cooke City/Silver Gate to further expand park access where possible,” officials wrote. “Reconnecting the park to Gardiner and Cooke City/Silver Gate remains Yellowstone’s highest flood recovery priority.”