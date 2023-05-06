Penumbral Lunar Eclipse

A penumbral lunar eclipse is seen from Lahore, Pakistan, on Feb. 11, 2017. Late Friday, May 5, 2023, into Saturday, May 6, stargazers in Asia and Australia were treated to a penumbral lunar eclipse, where the moon got only a bit darker and did not exhibit the hallmarks of a total lunar eclipse.

 AP Photo/K.M. Chaudhry, File

Stargazers in Asia and Australia had the best seats for the year's first lunar eclipse.

The four-hour eclipse got underway late Friday or early Saturday, depending on the location, as the moon slipped into the fringes of Earth's shadow.


