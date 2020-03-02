The owners of Eagle Rock Gallery, Kathi and Gary Jensen, saw their photo and art gallery recognized as a notable veteran-owned small business in Idaho. Though selected as a “Veteran-owned Idaho Small Business” in November, Sen. Jim Risch honored them on Saturday during a celebration at the gallery. Each award recipient also will be recognized in the Congressional Record of the U.S. Senate.
“It’s an honor. It doesn’t happen every day,” Kathi said.
The award was announced on Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day. A total of 10 Idaho veteran-owned businesses were chosen for the award.
“The skills veterans learn as members of the military are invaluable and undoubtedly contribute to Idaho’s flourishing veteran business community,” Risch said.
Gary served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam in 1970 and Kathi served in the Army Nurse Corps. She was deployed to Grenada in 1983.
Another local company recognized this week was BioLogiQ, which received the Idaho Small Business of the Month award. At the Region 7 Republican Lincoln Day celebration, Risch handed BioLogiQ the award, which was for the month of September.
BioLogiQ invented and manufactures a biopolymer called NuPlastiQ. NuPlastiQ is a thermoplastic plant-based resin created from potato byproducts that come out of processing plants. This resin can then be combined with either biodegradable or traditional plastics. More than 25% of the country’s grocery stores sell potatoes in bags made using NuPlastiQ, with Walmart being the most well-known carrier.
“Globally, Idaho is renowned for our ‘Famous Idaho Potatoes,’ and recently, Idahoans have begun using their vast knowledge of the potato to innovate. As a result, new market-altering products are emerging, such as BioLogiQ, Inc.’s sustainable bioplastic resin,” Risch said.
ShopKo building to become storage businessThe former ShopKo building is being remodeled into an indoor storage facility. The Idaho Falls ShopKo location officially closed its doors in Jun 2019. Since then, the space has remained empty. Now, it will be turned into an indoor storage facility. Steve Keim, owner of the iNdorStor on North Yellowstone filed a building permit to remodel the former ShopKo into a second storage location. According to its website, iNdorStor is climate-controlled and units can be equipped with individual alarms.Idaho Tourism to hold meetings across state
The Idaho Travel Council will send representatives across the state to host meetings regarding tourism. Six meetings will be held between March 10 and March 26 in six different areas. The Idaho Falls’ meeting will be held between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 10 at the Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott on 1293 W. Broadway St.“Attendees will learn about Idaho Tourism marketing efforts, available resources, and grant rules and opportunities, and can share news and concerns affecting their region,” a news release said.The council consists of eight members from the private sector who were appointed by the governor. The council’s goal is “increasing visitor expenditures throughout the state.”Growing Idaho’s economy by increasing visitor expenditures throughout the state is the goal of the ITC and Idaho Tourism.
TOK leases four new officesTOK Commercial has facilitated a number of new leases on office space. Wixom Counseling and Snake River Insurance have both leased office space at 630 Woodruff Ave. Palisades Water Users Inc. and Fortress Financial have leased office spaces at 482 Constitution Way.
Idaho Falls Pier 1 to remain openExecutives with Pier 1 Imports filed for bankruptcy last month and revealed the retailer will be closing 450 of its approximately 1,000 locations. According to store employees, however, the Idaho Falls location on East 17th Street will remain open. Pier 1, a company based out of Fort Worth, Texas, specializes in home décor.
Five stars for Idaho Falls Bank of CommerceThe Idaho Falls’ branch of Bank of Commerce has earned a 5-Star rating from BauerFinancial. The bank scored high for financial strength and stability, as well as “capital adequacy, profitability, and asset quality.” BauerFinancial, Inc. is “the nation’s leading independent bank and credit union rating and research firm. The firm reports on U.S. banks and credit unions. Banks are not allowed to pay for or opt out of its ratings.
