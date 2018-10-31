An African man who has called southeast Idaho home for the past 16 years made it as far as the nation’s capital before the federal Board of Immigration Appeals in Virginia granted an emergency request to postpone his deportation.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials had plans to remove Chakanetsa Christopher Matimba to his native Zimbabwe on Tuesday, flying him from Boise to Denver to Washington, D.C., where he was set to catch a plane to Africa.
Matimba’s wife, Deon Matimba, spoke to her husband around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, she told the Idaho State Journal on Wednesday. Christopher Matimba was already at Denver International Airport awaiting a flight to the nation’s capital.
About 20 minutes later, Deon received a call from the Boise-based immigration attorney representing Christopher, Chris Christensen, informing her that an emergency stay request, or a document that asks to postpone deportation, was approved.
“I fell to my knees, began to cry and thanked God,” Deon said. “They were on a plane in the air to Washington, D.C., when the news came through. When Chris (Matimba) touched down and found out he just started crying.”
Deon said that a few ICE agents from Alexandria, Va., picked Christopher up from the airport and transported him to a jail somewhere in Virginia where he spent the night Tuesday.
Having not spoken to Christopher on Wednesday, Deon said she is unsure where ICE officials will keep her husband detained while the remainder of his immigration case is handled.
In addition to the emergency stay request, Christensen appealed a 2007 order to remove Christopher from the country after he used a withheld judgment and pleaded guilty to a 2007 misdemeanor criminal conviction of domestic violence in Bannock County that was ultimately dismissed by the court in February 2011.
The domestic battery charge was dismissed by the court after Christopher completed three years of probation and satisfied the terms of the withheld judgment request.
The incident involved Christopher and the mother of his 11-year-old son, Dominique. Aside from two minor traffic citations, Christopher has had no other criminal convictions.
Christopher has been in the country since 2002 when he immigrated to Pocatello on a student visa to attend Idaho State University. He graduated in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He married Deon in 2012.
Christopher was incarcerated and detained at the Jefferson County Jail on June 5 after learning of the decade-plus-old order of his removal during a routine meeting with ICE officials, a meeting similar to several dozen Christopher had voluntarily attended for 11 years.
Deon does not have a timeline for when the Board of Immigration Appeals will rule on Christopher’s appeal. Christensen says the process could take another four months to a year before Christopher learns his fate.