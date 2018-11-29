The same day Ivanka Trump visited Wilder, Ammon Bundy — to the surprise of some — took to Facebook to criticize President Donald Trump’s rhetoric surrounding refugees and the migrant caravan currently stopped at the U.S.-Mexico border.
In a 17-minute video posted Tuesday night titled “Refugee talk brings a lot of hate, maybe there’s some sense in the middle,” Bundy — the Emmett resident who rose to prominence during disputes with the government over land rights and the occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge — told his followers that migrants fleeing violence should be accepted into the country.
Bundy said the labels the Trump administration placed on asylum seekers such as “criminals” and “gang members” are false and that “each individual one of them should be considered individually.”
“He has basically called them all criminals and said they’re not coming in here. At least that’s what I’ve seen. It seems that there’s been this group stereotype,” Bundy said. “But what about those who have come here for reasons of need? … What about the fathers, the mothers, the children, who have come here and are willing to go through the process to apply for asylum so they can come into this country and benefit from not having to be oppressed continually by criminals?”
Hate toward the migrants is fear-based, Bundy said, and selfish.
“To base your arguments or your motives or your actions upon fear is a very dangerous thing to do,” he said.
Bundy defended his view with a lengthy description of his process of finding the truth in the current polarized media climate, saying he did extensive research.
Although acknowledging that some of those in the caravan may be “criminals,” most are fleeing violence in their own countries, said Bundy. To not help those at the border is “not who we are as a Christian nation.”
“These are people. A majority of them need help. The facts are not correct in what you’re being told on both the right and the left side,” said Bundy. “There is a possibility of danger with some of them, they need to be vetted, and then they need to be brought in here and added to this great, wonderful county in which we live.”
Bundy said his comments in favor of migrants have received push-back from many, comments “negative to the point where several have wished me dead,” he explained.
After over 12,000 views by Wednesday evening, the comments on the video ranged from pleasantly surprised viewers to disappointment from his loyal followers.