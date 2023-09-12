Yellow Pine pit at Stibnite Mine
An overhead view of the abandoned Yellow Pine pit at the Stibnite Mine, which Perpetua Resources hopes to resume mining in.

 Clark Corbin/Idaho Capital Sun

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is recommending changes to a 151-year-old law that governs mining for copper, gold and other hardrock minerals on U.S.-owned lands, including making companies for the first time pay royalties on what they extract.

A plan led by the Interior Department also calls for the creation of a mine leasing system and coordination of permitting efforts among a range of federal agencies. This comes as The White House has been pushing to boost domestic mining for minerals needed for electric vehicles, solar panels and other clean energy.


