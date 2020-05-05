Census takers will be heading back into some Idaho communities this week as in-person efforts resume for the 2020 Census.
The Census Bureau's Boise field office, which coordinates efforts throughout the state, is one of the 23 locations across 13 states that will restart its field operations this week. Census field offices in Billings, Mont., Salt Lake City and Orem, Utah, also are rolling out their operations.
The major focus of the new efforts is the "update leave" program — checking the addresses of rural homes that don't get regular mail delivery or have not been verified on the Census list, then leaving questionnaire packets at their doors. About 200 Census takers will be working that program in Idaho, with the goal to complete the updates by the beginning of June.
"Up until now very few of those houses and received the census dropped off on their door because we were put on hold to do this operation in March," deputy regional Census director Jeff Enos said.
Residents that receive the packet can either use the included code to respond to the Census online or mail their information back.
There are more than 70,800 homes in Idaho that will be reached out to through this program by the end of May, with the majority located in rural counties. Enos said close to 80% of households in Clark County do not get mail delivered to their home address, compared to around 3% of homes in Bonneville County.
Enos, an Idaho Falls native, said that Gov. Brad Little relaxing the stay-at-home orders made it possible to restart the program after it had been halted in March because of the coronavirus. The field office worked with state health officials to meet other requirements for the program, including providing protective equipment to the Census workers and training them to follow social distancing practices.
"We also have that social distancing built in. Our training is almost exclusively online, and we're not knocking on the door to talk to people, we just update their address in our system and leave the packet on their doorstep," Enos said.
The online self-response form for the Census has been available for more than a month. Just under 60% of households in Idaho have already responded to the Census as of May 3, which Enos said was slightly above the pace they had internally projected at the beginning of the year.
The next stage of Census efforts, in-person canvassing and interviews with places that have not responded, will not restart until August at the earliest.