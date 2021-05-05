Child care centers in Idaho Falls are one step closer to receiving millions in federal grants that had been stuck in the state Legislature.
The Idaho House of Representatives approved three bills on Tuesday that will allocate federal aid to the state's child care providers. Two of the bills authorize the state to spend money set aside by the American Rescue Plan Act, including $70 million in one-time aid for child care centers and $36 million for community partner organizations that work with children ages 5-13.
Another measure, included with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare budget, provides a monthly grant for child care providers and wage increases for staff. The $34 million in COVID-19 aid was approved by Congress in December, voted down by the Idaho House in early April and passed this week.
"We have gone for many years without this level of grants, and we have struggled," said Sharon McGrath, director of the Acorn Children's Academy in Ammon. "It's vital this gets approved to help our children grow through early childhood."
The $27 million grant equates to a short-term boost of wages by at least $2 an hour for many of Idaho's licensed child care workers. The grant also continues a monthly $5,000 stipend that hundreds of child care centers have received since last summer.
Happy Orchard Daycare director Brittney Burr told the Post Register in January that she had been in a constant process of finding, and struggling to keep, teachers for the last year. She was hopeful that the wage enhancement measure that was approved Tuesday would help child care centers compete for workers.
"It's hard to keep good, quality teachers for long when the school districts can pay them more," Burr said.
Julie Jacobson, owner and director of the Small World Child Care Center in Idaho Falls, said the monthly stipends played a big role in covering the extra cost of cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment. She agreed with Burr that it was challenging to find teachers to work for the amount she can currently offer.
"Usually when you want to pay your teachers a higher wage, you have to charge parents a higher fee. It makes child care more unaffordable and wage increases less promising. This grant allows us to do that," Jacobson said.
As the number of children enrolled in child care programs returns to pre-coronavirus levels, the demand for workers becomes crucial. Small World recently returned to its max enrollment capacity and Jacobson said many of the child care centers had a waitlist.
The $36 million approved in House Bill 400 will go to in-person activities that community provider groups offer to school-age children between this summer and June 2022. Statewide groups such as the Boys & Girls Club and the YMCA are seen as the likely recipients of those block grants.
The three federal grants still must be passed by the Idaho Senate and signed into law by Gov. Brad Little before they become available to child care providers.