When a judge committed Kimberly Swa to Idaho’s State Hospital South in Blackfoot in 2017 after finding her unfit to stand trial in a misdemeanor case, she entered a system crowded by cases such as hers.
In the past five years, Idaho’s two state hospitals have seen a more than 250 percent increase in patients like Swa, although pinpointing the exact reason for that is difficult, said Ross Edmunds, administrator of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare's division of behavioral health.
Swa is back at the state hospital this year after being accused of another, more serious crime. She is charged with first-degree murder in the April stabbing of 64-year-old David Vargas in his Boise apartment.
If there are doubts about the mental competency of a person charged with a crime — usually raised by a judge or a public defender — a judge orders a mental health evaluation, as 4th District Court Judge Nancy Baskin did earlier this year in the case of mass-stabbing suspect Timmy Kinner Jr.
“Competency” means only a person’s ability to understand the court proceedings and assist in their own defense — the broader question of their mental health is not addressed. If that person is found incompetent, a judge then commits them to a state hospital for 90 days, Edmunds explained. The person then goes either to Idaho State Hospital North in Orofino or Idaho State Hospital South in Blackfoot, as Swa did.
Between those two hospitals, there are about 145 beds available for adults, including those committed defendants in criminal cases. Once there, Edmunds said, the staff works to restore them to competency. It’s usually a matter of stabilizing them on the right psychiatric medication, he said, and it rarely takes 90 days — many patients are released after 30 or 45 days.
Even so, those patients occupy time and space in the state hospital system, and Edmunds said he’s seeing more and more people committed to the hospitals by courts. In July, nine people were committed; in August, there were 15. He listed 10 patients for September and 11 for October. Only about a third of patients face misdemeanor charges, Edmunds said, and the rest are charged with felonies.
“What we are seeing more and more of is people getting committed to us who are pretty dangerous,” he said.
Housing that population can be difficult, he said, when they’re presented with behaviors such as hoarding knives. State Hospital South is planning to move its adolescent unit to a facility on the Southwest Idaho Treatment Center campus in Nampa. It will free up space for a 20-bed, high-risk unit at the hospital, but it won’t happen until July 2021.
“It’s really hard for us to treat all of (the increased number of patients), and the state hospitals aren’t getting any bigger,” Edmunds said.
He’s not entirely sure why that number is increasing at that rate. Idaho’s population jump plays a role, but it doesn’t totally explain the numbers. Edmunds theorized players in the criminal justice system may err on the side of caution more than they have in the past, and thus raise more concerns about a person’s mental competency.
“People are looking at everything they can in a legal setting to try to help people,” he said.
He added judges may also commit more criminal defendants to state hospitals because they don’t want another court to overturn their decisions during the appeals process, so they also want to be more conservative with mental health questions.
If a person is not restored to competency within 90 days, a judge can order they spend another 90 days at the hospital, a process Swa is in the midst of. If, at the end of that time, they still aren’t fit to stand trial, the commitment becomes a civil commitment — meaning they remain at the hospital indefinitely. Since Idaho is one of four states without a legal insanity defense, if a person is deemed competent later on, they must return to court for trial, regardless of how much time has passed.
That’s rare, though. Most defendants, such as Swa, are found competent within the maximum 180 days a judge can prescribe.
Lack of services on the other side
Much as the criminal justice and state mental health systems are burdened on the front end, there is also a lack of services and facilities available to treat seriously mentally ill people when they leave prison. That became a problem in the case of Ruben Diaz last month, who police say walked out of the assisted living facility where he lived while on parole and attacked a random 74-year-old man with a knife in southeast Boise.
The Idaho Commission of Pardons and Parole made the decision to parole Diaz in April after he’d spent 10 years in prison for another random stabbing in a park. Diaz was on medication for schizophrenia, and commissioners wanted him to continue that treatment while on parole, rather than simply being released from prison with no structure after completing his sentence, Sandy Jones, the board's executive director, previously told the Idaho Press.
It took time to make the arrangements for Diaz to leave prison, and the commissioners stipulated that he live at one of two facilities. They didn’t have many options, and that’s part of the problem, said Jones. She believes there needs to be a secure living option between prison and the community for seriously mentally ill parolees.
“I don’t know what that option would look like, but it isn’t there,” Jones said.
The country as a whole has largely moved away from institutionalized mental health, and while there are benefits to that, Jones said she felt the criminal justice system and state health systems lost some options as well.
Institutionalized mental health often carried the stigma of abuse with it, sometimes deserved. Edmunds said his staff at the state psychiatric hospitals know the matter of committing someone is a heavy one and keep that in mind even when they evaluate someone who has not committed a crime for civil commitment to a hospital.
“We do not take it lightly whatsoever that we are taking away somebody’s civil liberties,” Edmunds said.
Regardless, Jones said officials need more tools at their disposal.
“It seems like the pendulum swung the other way a little too far," she said, "because now there are no options, at least in Idaho."