BOISE — A bill to ban doctors from giving puberty-blocking medication or performing gender reassignment surgery on transgender youth is dead for the year.
After a four-hour hearing Tuesday where the public testimony was overwhelmingly against the proposal, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, announced Wednesday morning he will not schedule a vote on the bill.
Chaney said in a news release he is against gender reassignment for minors but he was moved by the testimony, much of which came from transgender people or the parents of transgender children.
“The parents and providers who testified yesterday are good, well-meaning people who have been failed by the medical and psychiatric communities,” he wrote in a letter to Rep. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, explaining his decision.
Chaney said he had concerns about the criminal penalty proposed in the bill — doctors providing surgery or puberty blocking hormones to minors could have faced up to life in prison.
“I believe that those who seek sex change treatment for their children and those who provide that treatment do so out of the same motivation that caused you to introduce (the bill): a sincere desire to do whatever is best for a child that is suffering with gender dysphoria,” he wrote. “As mentioned above, I disagree with them and believe them to be misinformed. However, I don’t question the sincerity with which they fear that the child will be at greater risk of suicide and mental anguish if they fail to act.”
Chaney also wondered whether the legislation would hold up in federal court and worried it would interfere with the existing statute banning female genital mutilation passed in 2019. The bill would have added the ban to that section of code. If Zito wants to bring a similar bill in the future, he wrote, she should address those issues.
Chaney said he doesn’t plan to take more testimony on the bill but he will give Zito a few minutes at Thursday’s hearing to deliver closing remarks.
Hundreds of people came to the Capitol for the hearing, the overwhelming majority against the bill. The House Judiciary Committee room was full, and spectators also packed into two “overflow” rooms to listen to the proceedings. Many said the bill would lead to an increase in suicides among transgender youth.
“When I diagnose my trans clients I almost always diagnose PTSD before I diagnose gender dysphoria because they live in a body that doesn’t match their gender identity,” said Jamie Lange, a counselor.
If the bill passes, she said, “the blood is on your hands for every suicide that happens in the trans community.”
Idaho Medical Association Susie Pouliot said her group doesn’t usually take stances on social issues but that the bill would have led to doctors going to prison for following the guidelines of mainstream national medical organizations.
“Female circumcision is assault, not medicine or surgery, and thank God it’s criminal,” said IMA President-elect Joseph Williams. “The other treatment processes in House Bill 465 are complicated and have been forever. The management of these patients does not lie in legislation but in the exam rooms of physicians. … To criminalize this would be tragic. I would hate to visit my colleagues in prison.”
Chaney wrote he expects “history will ultimately judge the current ‘woke’ approach to gender dysphoria to be a fleeting social fad and a pall on the history of medicine and psychiatry.” However, he blames the psychiatric and medical communities for it, not doctors or parents.
Two other bills that have run into similarly strong opposition from transgender rights activists are also working their way through the statehouse. One sponsored by Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, to ban transgender girls and women from playing on female public school and college sports teams passed the House Wednesday and now heads to the Senate. Another sponsored by Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, to stop transgender people from changing their birth certificates to match their gender identity passed out of the House State Affairs Committee earlier this week and awaits a hearing in the full House.