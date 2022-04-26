FILE — In this Oct. 10, 2012 file photo, Eddie Garza of the animal rights group Mercy For Animals speaks in Miami, in front of a photo of a worker striking a cow at Hansen, Idaho's Bettencourt Dairies, where three former dairy workers were charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty after the group's undercover video was shown. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal by Kansas to revive a law, earlier struck down by lower courts, that banned secret filming at slaughterhouses and other livestock facilities.
The justices did not comment in leaving in place a ruling by a federal appeals court panel that the so-called ag-gag law violated the First Amendment by stifling speech critical of animal agriculture.
A three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a split decision ruled that even if deception is used to enter private property, Kansas may not discriminate based on whether the person intends to harm or help the enterprise.
The appellate ruling upheld a permanent injunction issued by a federal judge in 2020.
The Kansas law made it a crime for anyone to take a picture or video at an animal facility without the owner's consent or to enter the facility under false pretenses.
The Animal Legal Defense Fund and the Center for Food Safety were among the groups that challenged the ban.
Federal appeals courts considering similar laws in Iowa and Idaho had split over the issue, raising Kansas' hope that the high court would step in.
The Animal Legal Defense Fund had sued Idaho over its "ag-gag," and in 2015 a federal court invalidated the law after finding that it violated the First Amendment. In 2016, a federal judge ordered the state of Idaho to pay $249,875.08 in legal fees to the coalition of nonprofit groups that sued the state claiming its "ag-gag" law criminalizes whistleblowing and violates freedom of speech.