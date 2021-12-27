BOISE — Visitation is shut down at six of Idaho’s state prisons and limited at others due to COVID-19 outbreaks, and it’ll remain that way through the holidays.
In the two-week period from Dec. 3-20, Idaho prisons reported 25 positive COVID tests, including 11 at the Idaho State Correctional Institution south of Boise and nine at the St. Anthony Work Camp. Several prison units or tiers have been quarantined in the past week, including three tiers at ISCI, one unit at the Correctional Alternative Placement Center, and the D Block at the Idaho State Correctional Center.
“Helping people in our custody stay connected to their loved ones and support systems is a priority for us,” said Jeff Ray, public information officer for the Idaho Department of Correction. “Throughout the pandemic, we’ve increased opportunities for communication by providing video visitation options along with free and reduced-cost phone calls and emails.”
State prisons where visitation is currently suspended include the Idaho Maximum Security Institution, the Idaho State Correctional Center, North Idaho Correctional Institution at Cottonwood, the Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center, South Boise Women’s Correctional Center and the St. Anthony Work Camp.
Limits on visiting hours or capacity are in effect at the Idaho Correctional Institution-Orofino; ISCI, which is the state’s second-largest prison; and the minimum-custody South Idaho Correctional Institution.
Ray said visitation over the holidays varies depending on the facility. “North Idaho Correctional Institution, for example, had hoped to open for visitation for Christmas. But just yesterday, we got word that due to the number of positive tests among residents, we won’t be able to open until at least Jan. 1,” he said Wednesday.
“At Idaho State Correctional Center, the problem has been staffing,” Ray said. “We were recently able to temporarily reconfigure our staffing plan so we could offer visitation from Dec. 6-17. But we do not have enough staff at ISCC to continue to offer visiting through Christmas and New Year’s.”
ISCC, located south of Boise, is the state’s largest prison with more than 2,000 inmates; it initially opened as the privately operated Idaho Correctional Center, but the state took over control of the facility in 2014 after a scandal over understaffing and violence under previous operator Corrections Corporation of America, now CoreCivic.
Visitation closures or restrictions have been “very common” since the pandemic started, Ray told the Idaho Press. “The rate of COVID ebbs and flows in IDOC facilities just as it does in Idaho communities. We have worked closely with state epidemiologists to develop an objective assessment of COVID risk that includes positivity rates in the facility and the local community, as well as vaccination rates among staff and residents. The results of that assessment, which is updated every two weeks, determine to what degree we can allow movement and in-person visitation within our facilities,” he said in an email.
“Our overall staffing also impacts our ability to safely facilitate in-person visiting,” Ray added. “There are times when we simply don’t have enough officers at a facility to offer visitation.”
As of this week, Idaho has more than 8,760 people incarcerated under the Idaho Department of Correction’s jurisdiction. That includes more than 640 state inmates in county jails and more than 475 being held at an out-of-state private prison in Arizona. The count is down from an all-time high in March 2020 of 9,560, which far exceeded the state prisons’ capacity, leaving 1,100 state inmates in county jails and nearly 700 in out-of-state private prisons.