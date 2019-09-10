BOISE — Ten fewer people died during Idaho’s 100 Deadliest Days of Summer this year than in 2018, according to preliminary data from the Idaho Transportation Department.
This summer, 91 people died in traffic crashes, compared to 101 people who were killed in the same time period last summer.
The 100 Deadliest Days of Summer fall between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend, when fatal crashes tend to rise around the nation. This year, the Office of Highway Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration funded four high visibility enforcements, which provided grant funding to law enforcement agencies to put extra officers on the road. Agencies looked for impaired and aggressive drivers and seat belt violations. In addition to these grant-funded mobilizations, several media campaigns ran statewide encouraging everyone on the roads to make safe choices.
“Summer driving is a big concern of ours,” said Highway Safety Manager John Tomlinson. “This is why we work so closely with law enforcement agencies and other partners throughout the state to promote safe, engaged driving.”
The majority of the 91 people killed in crashes were in passenger vehicles. Here’s a look at what ITD’s preliminary data shows:
n 62 were killed in an automobile
n 17 people were killed in motorcycle
n 6 people died in ATV/UTV crashes
n 4 pedestrians were killed in crashes
n 2 pedacyclists
Of the 91 people who were killed, 75 people died in crashes on rural roads and 16 people were killed on urban roads. Twenty-eight of the 51 passenger vehicle fatalities were not wearing seat belts.
Other statistics include:
n Failure to maintain a lane was a contributing factor in 23 fatalities;
n Impairment was a contributing factor in 17 fatalities;
n 13 fatalities involved an aggressive-driving behavior;
n 8 fatalities involved inattentive driving.