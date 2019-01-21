BOISE — Almost 51 years after Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, the Idaho State Capitol was flooded with his words and spirit of resistance.
On Monday, hundreds of Boise State University students, community members and elected officials gathered at the Capitol to honor the slain civil rights advocate and demand inclusion for Idahoans of color, LGBTQ communities, women and other groups that have battled for legal protections throughout American history. Carrying signs and chanting messages of inclusion, the crowd traveled down Capitol Boulevard to rally outside the Legislature before moving inside for the official state sanctioned celebration of King's life.
At noon, Gov. Brad Little took the podium in the rotunda and issued a proclamation to declare the day as Martin Luther King Jr. Idaho Human Rights Day in honor of his work toward ending segregation in America and the need for continued work by all people to make the world a more inclusive and peaceful place. As Little read the words honoring King and the importance of his work, onlookers on all three floors of the rotunda cheered and waved signs in support.
“The ideals of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and Idaho’s commitment to human rights, are worthy of reflection and serve as a reminder that improving the quality of life for all members of society is everyone’s responsibility,” the proclamation read.
MLK Day has also been celebrated as Idaho Human Rights Day every year since Jan. 16, 2006, when former Gov. Dirk Kempthorne created the holiday.
Prior to the official event inside the Capitol, BSU students and others stood in the cold wind and spoke about the importance of continuing to build a more inclusive society both on and off campus. Many held hand-decorated signs with quotes from King, such as, "The time is always right to do what is right,” and “We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.”
Esperansa Gomez, a social work student and member of BSU’s Inclusive Excellence Student Council, implored the crowd to not lose hope and to keep demanding more rights for everyone regardless of sexual orientation, gender or ethnicity.
“Things are not like they were back in the day,” she said over the wind from the steps of the Capitol building. “I know it’s not easy to see, but we’re making progress toward being more inclusive with our language, actions, leaders and more. We’re stronger than we know, and we’re making change.”
Among those in attendance outside the statehouse were newly-elected Ada County Commissioner Diana Lachiondo and Rep. Jake Ellis, D-Boise, along with Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise. Ellis said he was inspired to come to the rally because of the importance of living up to America’s guiding principles of justice and equality for everyone.
“Every time I listen to the end of the pledge of allegiance where it says ‘liberty and justice for all,’ I really want to enunciate the ‘all’ part,” he said. “Events like this are about that ‘all’ part.”