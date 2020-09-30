The unpaved section of the Moose-Wilson Road in Grand Teton National Park is scheduled to close Thursday morning for grading operations.
The road grading is set to start at 4 a.m. and finish at noon on Thursday.
“During the temporary closure, motorists and bicyclists should plan to use an alternate route as this temporary closure will prevent making a 'through trip' on the Moose-Wilson Road between the Granite Canyon Entrance Station and a gate south of the Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve,” the park said in a news release.
People wishing to reach the Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve parking area or Death Canyon Trailhead can access them by traveling south from the Teton Park Road junction at Moose, Wyo., the park said.
The park warned that roadwork schedules could change due to extenuating circumstances.