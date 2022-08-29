Outdoors Act

The Boise National Forest covers more than 2.5 million acres and includes more than 500 trails. Funding from the Great American Outdoors Act will be directed toward several recreation projects within the forest.

 Clark Corbin/Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho public lands and forests are in line to receive $28 million for the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management to put toward improvements and upgrades through the first two years of funding from the Great American Outdoors Act.

Enacted in August 2020, the Great American Outdoors Act is a five-year initiative that provides about $1.9 billion per year in federal funding from 2021 to 2025. Funding is split between the National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Bureau of Land Management and Bureau of Indian Education for projects across the country.

