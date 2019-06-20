A Boise man on Wednesday afternoon pleaded guilty to stabbing and killing a woman in Ada County more than 25 years ago, after pleading guilty to another murder in Washington.
Lee Miller, 54, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the death of Cheryle Barrett, 49, who was stabbed to death in April 1994. The crime went unsolved for more than 20 years.
In January, though, police arrested Miller in connection with the strangling of another woman, Marilyn Hickey, 57, in 1992 in Bremerton, Washington. As John Dinger, a prosecutor in Ada County, explained in court Wednesday, police had DNA matches in the two cases before they knew it belonged to Miller.
“There was a DNA hit in the (Ada County) case off an item,” Dinger said. “It was compared to DNA in another case up in Washington. Those DNA (samples) matched each other, but there wasn’t a hit for him in (the FBI’s database).”
Since police knew the same person likely committed both crimes, however, a Boise police detective took the case and began looking into it. Miller’s name was a common denominator in both cases, Dinger explained, although he hadn’t been arrested for the crimes before.
“So he was followed for some time in Ada County until he dropped a cigarette,” Dinger continued. “DNA was taken from the cigarette, and his DNA matched the case here and the case in Washington.”
When police interviewed Miller after that, he gave them multiple different stories but ultimately admitted to being with Barrett and stabbing her in the chest.
“After drinking and using drugs on the night in question I don’t have a lot of memory of it, but I do remember stabbing Ms. Barrett, and I want to plead guilty, because I feel that I am guilty,” Milelr said in court Wednesday. “...I basically have no defense for this.”
Under the plea agreement his attorneys worked out with prosecutors, Miller will be sentenced to a fixed 25 years in prison, and could remain there for the rest of his life.
The guilty plea comes after the plea agreement Miller accepted in Washington in April, in connection with Hickey’s 1992 death. Miller entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder. An Alford plea is a guilty plea in which the defendant asserts innocence but acknowledges the evidence against them is so overwhelming they would likely be found guilty. Under the Washington agreement, prosecutors agreed to ask for a 17-year prison sentence, which is the maximum sentence for the charge in that state. Miller will serve that sentence at the same time as the 25-to-life sentence he will receive in Idaho. He’s scheduled to be sentenced in Washington Friday.
His sentencing in the Idaho case is scheduled for Aug. 21.