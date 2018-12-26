BOISE — Idaho residents increased the value of their IDeal college savings accounts by nearly $10 million in 2018 from the same period in 2017. Residents also received an increase of more than $600,000 as gifts in their savings accounts over the prior year, an IDeal report found.
The increase in money saved through IDeal — Idaho's 529 College Savings Program which allows families to invest in savings for college — shows a trend of better financial preparedness for higher education in Idaho, according to the “State of College Savings in Idaho" report.
“Widespread reliance on student loans cannot be the status quo if we wish to sustain the work being done across our state right now to improve college-going rates,” Christine Stoll, Executive Director of IDeal said in the report. “High loan balances can stall economic adulthood and lead to missed financial opportunities. Idaho’s work to fund more scholarships is a meaningful and necessary first step.”
People with a savings account set aside for college are seven times more likely to attend college than those without one, according to a 2010 study by Washington University in St. Louis's Center for Social Development, the Washington Post reports.
Money saved through an IDeal account can be used at any higher education institution that receives funding through student aid programs, as well as K-12 public, private and religious schools.
The State of College Savings report was released just weeks before the U.S. stock market took a deep plunge. The increase in savings among Idahoans, the report states, is largely due to positive market performance and the conditions of the savers’ investment plans. But as of Dec. 21, nearly all investment options through IDeals' stocks are down.
'STATE OF THE COLLEGE SAVINGS' RESULTS
The data in the report compares the time from December 2016 to November 2017 and December 2017 to November 2018.
- In Idaho, more than 18,000 people are saving through IDeal for more than 35,000 students looking to go to college. Those savers, the report shows, have an average of about $13,000 in their accounts.
- Idaho residents have $9.6 million more in college savings accounts than they did this time last year.
- This year, Idaho residents opened more than 4,500 new college savings accounts, which was nearly a thousand more accounts opened than the year prior.
- At the same time, Idahoans gifted more than six hundred thousand dollars — about $2 million — to IDeal accounts than the previous year.
SOUTHWEST IDAHO
- Southwest Idaho families have $9.2 million more in their IDeal college savings accounts than they did a year prior.
- Ada County leads the way in number of IDeal savings accounts per capita,
- Southwest Idaho residents opened 2,983 new college savings accounts over the past year, which is 500 more than the number of new accounts opened the year before.
- More than $1.4 million was gifted to Southwest Idahoans’ college savings accounts, 47 percent, or $500,000 more than the year prior.