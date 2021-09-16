BOISE — Norma Pintar danced down the aisle in a white dress adorned with different visuals. Her braid fell down to an image of a cluster of grapes as she swung her skirt in the Lincoln Auditorium of the Idaho State Capitol. She kicked, revealing purple skirts as the music played.
Pintar’s performance started the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs’ Official Kick-off of Hispanic Heritage Month, which began Wednesday and runs to Oct. 15. Several community members received awards during the event.
“When I first arrived … I saw (signs that said) ‘No Mexicans or dogs allowed’, ‘No Indians or dogs allowed’, ‘No Spanish spoken here,’” said Ernesto Sanchez, who won the lifetime achievement award. “We have come so far.”
He moved to Pingree, Idaho from southern Texas when he was younger, according to the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs.
Sanchez, the first Latino to graduate from law school in Idaho and the director for Idaho Legal Aid for many years, was greeted by a standing ovation when his name was called Wednesday. He is now retired.
Four other awards were given out; the humanitarian award went to Antonio Hernandez, Ricardo Coronado won reporter of the year, Idaho Central Credit Union was recognized as amigos del año (friend of the year) and Ester Ceja was the mujer del año (woman of the year).
Several officials spoke before the awards presentations. Gov. Brad Little and Boise Mayor Lauren McLean proclaimed Hispanic Heritage Month in the state and the city of Boise respectively.
Both said more than 222,000 Idahoans are of Hispanic descent. The Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs said the number is closer to 230,000 and Hispanics made up 13% of the state’s population in 2019.
“Idaho will continue to be enriched by strengthening our social, cultural and economic status,” Little said in his proclamation. “Idaho’s people share the vision of uniting our communities by celebrating the diverse culture of all our citizens.”
McLean thanked those in attendance for their contributions to the community. It’s important every year to “remind ourselves” of those contributions and of history.
“All of our residents here in the community and throughout the state, I want to be clear how important you are to us and how important your culture and your heritage, the art … your family values are to our city,” McLean said.
Canyon and Ada counties have the highest number of Hispanic residents, according to the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs. Around 40,000 Hispanic Idahoans live in Ada County, and in Canyon County, 58,000 residents are Hispanic.
About 70% of Hispanic Idahoans were born in the United States and 81% are U.S. citizens. Around 85% are of Mexican descent, according to the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs’ 2021 Hispanic Profile Data Book for Idaho.
The demographic is a big driver of growth and accounted for slightly less than a quarter of Idaho’s population growth over the last 10 years.
“I’m very hopeful,” Sanchez said. “I’m hoped that the path … will continue to the point where we have equality.”