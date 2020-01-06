The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is asking the public for information as it prepares major updates to its behavioral and mental health program.
The request for information, published Monday, asked patients and providers who use its services along with their family members, state policymakers and other stakeholders for detailed suggestions about how the Idaho Behavioral Health Plan could be updated and improved.
“We are interested in developing a program focused on member needs, with accountability to taxpayers along with engagement and retention of high-performing (Idaho Behavioral Health Plan) providers,” the request read.
The Idaho Behavioral Health Plan was first established by the department in 2013 to provide mental health services to Medicaid patients. It was initiated after years of meetings across the state and is managed by Optum Idaho. The most recent quarterly report from Optum showed the plan had more than 90 percent approval from its members and 78 percent approval from providers. Between April and June, the health plan provided therapy sessions for 73 individuals and 29 families for every 1,000 members served.
The request outlined five goals the department has for improving the behavioral health plan. The two widest-ranging goals are the creation of a single comprehensive plan that covers both inpatient and outpatient needs for behavioral health and improving the level of care and communication in the state’s rural regions. Members can provide details on the current challenges in the mental health system and plans for how to address those problems.
The other three goals of the updated health program are to reduce the number of preventable hospitalizations and crises for patients, increase the quality of the services available and create a data-based system to evaluate the care being provided.
Information will have to be submitted to the Department of Health and Welfare by 5 p.m. on Feb. 6. The information can be sent through the mail to the Division of Medicaid office at 3232 Elder St. in Boise, 83705, or emailed to MedicaidIBHP@dhw.idaho.gov.