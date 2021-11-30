BOISE — Health care experts in Boise gathered virtually Tuesday to discuss the emerging omicron variant of COVID-19.
The omicron variant was identified in late November in South Africa and has become one of the most prevalent variants in that country, according to the Associated Press. The World Health Organization named omicron a variant of concern on Monday.
Getting a vaccination and booster shot for those eligible will provide the best protection available against the variant, even if vaccines are ultimately less effective against the omicron variant compared to the delta variant, said Dr. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist.
Vaccination also hinders the spread of variants, said Dave Jeppesen, director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
“Vaccination can prevent spread and decrease the opportunity for the virus to mutate” and produce new variants, Jeppesen said. “This is why vaccination now is more important than ever.”
Idaho’s experts emphasized in Tuesday’s call that there is still much that isn’t known about the omicron variant. For example, it’s not clear if the new variant will spread more easily than the delta variant, or how effective current vaccines will be against it.
Christopher Ball, chief of the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories, expressed confidence that the variant would be detected quickly when it arrives in Idaho. Across the state, many entities are participating in a sequencing program to track which variants are present in the state and how prevalent they are, Ball said. Currently, the delta variant comprises nearly 100% of cases in Idaho, he said.
Testing facilities receive samples from patients who tested positive for COVID-19 and sequence them with molecular or PCR test, Ball said. That test is “very sensitive” and can detect “specific parts of the SARS-CoV-2 genome,” he said. If testers find a sample that differs from the makeup of the delta variant, they can send it off for further testing to determine if it is the new variant. That process could take about a week, he said.
News of the omicron variant comes as Idaho marked its 10th week of a decrease in new cases, Jeppesen said. The downward trend in cases allowed most of the state to exit crisis standards of care in late November, except for the northern part of the state, where numbers have not decreased as quickly.
Cases have been dropping about 1% per week, “which was actually uncanny and unusual,” Jeppesen said. This week’s declines were not as significant, which could signal a plateauing of cases, Hahn said.
“We hope not, but we’re realistic and we know that states around us are seeing increases and we’re not immune from that,” she said.
The number of deaths during the delta surge has been surprising, and has occurred to more people in their 40s and 50s than in their 80s and 90s, Hahn said.
“I think seniors have gotten the message and they’re getting vaccinated, but I think it’s that middle-aged population that doesn’t see themselves at risk that we are really trying to get through to and encourage to get vaccinated,” she said.