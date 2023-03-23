Idaho Hospital-Baby Deliveries-Politics

People walk to the Idaho Capitol Building for the Boise March for Life rally, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. A rural hospital in Sandpoint, Idaho, will stop delivering babies, citing recently passed state laws criminalizing medical care, among other reasons.

 Sarah A. Miller/Idaho Statesman via AP, File

A rural hospital in northern Idaho will stop delivering babies or providing other obstetrical care, citing a shifting legal climate in which recently enacted state laws could subject physicians to prosecution for providing abortions, among other reasons.

Bonner General Health in Sandpoint will discontinue obstetrical services in mid-May. It also cited a decreasing number of deliveries and a loss of doctors among other factors in its decision.


