BOISE — Members of Close the Gap Idaho, a network of individuals and organizations that support Medicaid expansion, called on legislators to follow the lead of Gov. Brad Little, who emphasized during his State of the State Address Medicaid expansion as one of his top priorities for 2019.
“We applaud the governor for his commitment to implementing the will of the voters and encourage the Legislature to do it the Idaho way, with the lightest possible touch and minimal bureaucracy,” said Lauren Necochea, director of Idaho Voices for Children, in a Close the Gap press conference at the state Capitol on Monday afternoon.
It’s the Legislature’s job to figure out how to identify about $10.8 million for the next fiscal year for Medicaid expansion; Little said the money is available from the state’s Millennium Fund, a tobacco-settlement endowment. The Idaho Department of Health & Welfare must submit a state plan amendment to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services by mid-February. If all goes smoothly with the Legislature, Medicaid expansion should take effect by the start of 2020 and cover an additional 60,000 uninsured Idahoans.
Close the Gap representatives report that expanding Medicaid will bring almost $400 million in federal money to the state by eliminating duplicated programs and reducing uncompensated care. The expansion is also projected to create about 5,000 new jobs and generate $700 million in economic activity each year, Necochea said.
Necochea said the $10.8 million the state must identify is extremely small compared to the overall state budget. “It’s about one-quarter of 1 percent,” she said.
Necochea expressed her support for Little’s plan to tap the Millennium Fund because it would not affect the state’s general fund budget.
She also addressed discussions about adding new requirements to enroll in Medicaid — such as work requirements — and said any additional restrictions would be less cost-effective and could be legally questionable. She said in the upcoming session, the Legislature will realize that the best solution for Idahoans is to implement Medicaid expansion as it was called for by the voters in November.
“We should be making it simple for eligible Idahoans to enroll in health care, not setting up roadblocks, taking coverage away, or creating a secondary coverage gap,” Necochea said.
Asked about Little’s expressed desire that Idaho have a safety net that has “spring” in it — that avoids creating disincentives to work or improve one’s financial status — Necochea said that fits right in with a simple Medicaid expansion. Currently, she said, Idahoans who are on Medicaid lose their health coverage if they make too much money. “As soon as you start to work, you’re going to lose your Medicaid benefit,” she said.
Under expansion, they could make up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level without losing coverage, and then, as they move up the ladder, “They can transition smoothly into a health exchange product.”
Idaho’s state health insurance exchange now covers only those who make more than 100 percent of the federal poverty level. That means tens of thousands of Idahoans fall into a coverage gap, making too much to qualify for Idaho’s limited Medicaid program but not enough to qualify for subsidized insurance through the exchange.
Other states that have attempted to add work requirements have seen much-increased costs, bureaucracy and lawsuits, Necochea said, along with other problems. Work requirements would hurt Idahoans in seasonal jobs who would lose their health coverage during their off-season; and home-schooling moms, who also would lose their coverage if they didn’t work outside the home, she said. Also, “Those experiencing severe mental illness could have their health care taken away,” when their health renders them unable to work.
“Our prediction is that the Legislature will examine the options on the table, analyze the costs and benefits and ultimately determine that the most cost-effective solution is to implement Medicaid expansion as it was enacted by the voters.”