University of Idaho-Students-Killed

FILE - Bare spots are seen on Nov. 29, 2022, in the snowy parking lot in front of the home where four University of Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, in Moscow, Idaho, after vehicles belonging to the victims and others were towed away earlier in the day. Idaho Police investigating the stabbing deaths of the students say they're working with law enforcement in Eugene, Ore., to determine if a white sedan found on the side of the road there is related to the Idaho case. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

 Ted S. Warren

BOISE — Idaho police say they've determined that a white sedan found in Eugene, Oregon, is not connected to the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students.

The Moscow Police Department announced Tuesday that it was working with law enforcement in Eugene to determine if the Hyundai Elantra left on the side of the road there after an injury crash was connected to the Idaho case. Later that day, Moscow police said they determined the vehicle was not related to the case and asked members of the public to stop contacting the vehicle's owner.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.