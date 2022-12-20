BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Police investigating the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students say they're working with law enforcement in Eugene, Oregon, to determine if a white sedan that was found on the side of the road there is related to the Idaho case.

Relatively few details have been released about the homicides of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. The four friends' bodies were found Nov. 13 at a rental home across the street from the university campus, and the killings have left the small town of Moscow, Idaho deeply shaken.


