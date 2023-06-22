Idaho Fatal Shooting

Majorjon Kaylor, 31, right, sits next to defense attorney Lisa Chesebro in a Wallace, Idaho, courtroom on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, during his first appearance on four murder charges. Prosecutors say Kaylor shot and killed his neighbors, including a child, Sunday evening. Idaho State Police have released few details, but said the shooting occurred after a "dispute between neighbors."

 Josh McDonald/Shoshone News-Press via AP

BOISE (AP) — Prosecutors say they will not seek the death penalty against a northern Idaho man accused of shooting to death a neighboring family -- including two teenagers -- because he said the family's 18-year-old son exposed himself to the man's children.

Majorjon Kaylor, 31, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the Father's Day shooting in Kellogg, about 400 miles (644 kilometers) north of Boise.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.