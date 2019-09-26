A new report on women in business found that Idaho has seen some of the most dramatic growth in the country over the last five years.
The State of Women-Owned Businesses Report was commissioned by American Express to look at the growth in female-run businesses since 2014. While 42 percent of all businesses are now owned by women, the report found that the increases for those companies are not evenly distributed across the country or among career fields.
Idaho and Nevada were tied for the third-highest growth in the "economic clout" of female-run businesses, which includes the number of new companies as well as their revenue and number of employees. Over the last five years, Idaho ranked third in the number of new jobs created and sixth in the number of businesses owned by women.
Idaho's pattern of growth can be traced back beyond the last five years. The number of women-owned businesses in the state has nearly doubled since 2002, going from 28,824 companies to more than 57,000. The most recent estimates have more than 2,000 of those business locations opening in the last year.
One of the newest businesswomen in town is Liz Sharp-Marsden, a nurse practitioner who opened her own clinic on Channing Way in August. She started Marsden Women and Family Health Care out of a desire to spend more time getting to know her patients and provide more flexible treatments for them.
In the month that her clinic has been open, Marsden said she was able to bring over patients she had seen at previous clinics and start attracting new clients. She said that having a niche focus helped her get support starting the business and attracting people — in her case, that niche a combination of traditional medicine with alternative treatments like acupuncture and herbs.
"A lot of women in my life have been really excited about me doing this. They say this is a really brave thing to do and it's not easy to start something from scratch," Marsden said.
Chip Schwarze, CEO of the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce, said he's noticed a rising presence of women managing farms and agricultural companies in the area.
"A lot of family farms are sending their husbands to office jobs and are now being run by women. They are continuing to emerge into the workforce, and we expect to see even more businesses started by women," Schwarze said.
The American Express report also found that three industries have accounted for nearly half the growth in the number of female-run businesses: healthcare, professional services such as accounting and public relations, and personal services including pet and hair care.
Holly Behling had worked out of her home as an accountant for several decades before she met Peggy Jones while studying at Idaho State University. The two partnered to launch Behling Jones Accounting earlier this year and move into an office in Ammon.
The Chamber of Commerce events that Behling and Jones have attended over the last year have included a broader range of genders and ethnic groups behind the companies. But at some of the local events for financial firms, they have been the only two women in a room of 30 people.
"It's not something we push against all the time, but it's there. We are unique, so we have to make sure we're representing ourselves well and getting attention for the right things," Jones said.
Some parts of the state have approached gender parity in their business owners. Southeast Idaho's branch of the Idaho Small Business Development Center said that 47 percent of the companies they helped were owned by women. Regional Director Ann Swanson said the number of female clients she held had remained fairly steady over the years.
"Our female clients tend to be more conscientious and better at follow through with us. They tend to be my longer-term clients a lot of the time," Swanson said.
Schwarze said that Idaho National Laboratory has also helped drive the rising number of local woman-owned businesses. The lab currently works with women-owned businesses for 17 percent of its subcontracting, far above the target of 6 percent set for this year.
"Those businesses run the gamut from construction to specialty machine shops to technical support. The women-owned businesses in the area really lend themselves to being good partners," INL's Small Business Program manager Stacy Francis said.
To help the new companies continue their growth in the region, the Small Business Development Center connects these women with each other. The center holds a symposium for women in business every spring, allowing women in compatible fields to work together on new projects and seek sponsors who can support new ventures.
Nationwide, the number of female-run businesses increased by 21 percent since 2014 while the number of employees at those businesses increased by 8 percent. Both of those rates are double the growth seen by new companies in general.