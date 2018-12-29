A recent national report found that Idaho has some of the fewest protections in place to ensure mental health is covered by insurance in the same manner a physical disease would be.
The report from the Kennedy-Satcher Center for Mental Health Equity and the Morehouse School of Medicine was released at the 10-year anniversary of the Federal Parity Law, which prevented insurance companies from discriminating against mental health issues in their coverage. After evaluating the state-level policies in place to enforce and expand the federal laws, the report found that 32 states received failing grades. Wyoming received just 10 out of 100 possible points and Idaho had the third-lowest score in the country with 36 points.
Idaho's mental health parity statute explicitly provides equal coverage and benefit plans for behavioral and physical health issues, which is more than Wyoming specifies. However, the Idaho law only applies to state government employees and family members suffering from one of seven listed "serious mental illnesses." Those protected diseases include schizophrenia and bipolar disorder but leave out all anxiety diseases and every diagnosis on the autism spectrum.
Megan Douglas, associate policy director for Morehouse and one of the report's co-authors, explained that the gap between national and state coverage makes it more difficult to enforce equal treatment for mental illnesses.
"There are a number of laws where health plans could apply different limitations for mental health coverage," Douglas said.
The report also docked Idaho points for not including any rules to help reinforce those equal protections. The Kennedy-Satcher Center's guidelines rewarded state insurance departments and private insurers that reported on their compliance with the parity laws, but that level of detail is not mentioned by Idaho or the majority of states.
Despite the gaps in the parity statute, many more Idahoans are actively protected for mental health treatment than just state employees. Both insurance brokers that work with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, the Medicaid-focused Optum and the more generalized Blue Cross of Idaho, cover a wider variety of diseases than the seven listed by the statute and provide equal copayments for physical and mental care. Health and Welfare spokeswoman Niki Forbing-Orr said that equitable coverage for all health issues is a clear benefit for the patients, no matter what they are receiving treatment for.
"Oftentimes people with behavioral health issues also have a physical health issue that is made worse because the behavioral one is not diagnosed or treated properly," Forbing-Orr said.
At the national level, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services provides strict guidelines for states to enforce parity in their mental health insurance programs for the 65 million people enrolled in Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Programs. The Kennedy-Satcher report mostly ignored Medicaid in their parity measurements, although Douglas said that only two states specifically mention the program in their parity laws.