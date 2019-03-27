Idaho Transportation Department shared the results of last year's public comment on its long-range transportation plan on Tuesday night and began pushing for a second round of feedback this spring.
The long-range plan, which is currently a draft version of the goals that will shape the department through 2040, will not focus on any specific upcoming projects or regional changes. Transportation planner Ken Kanownik said the regional offices would be the ones that had the most involvement with upcoming state road projects, with the ITD plan offering more general guidance and priorities.
"The recommendations we do make will lead to better decisions and more consistent decision-making over time," Kanownik said.
Kanownik also shared the results of the first public comment period for the plan at Tuesday's meeting. Between March and June of last year, 559 people responded to the department's questions about how they felt the state should prioritize different aspects of Idaho's transportation system. More than half of all opinions came from Ada or Canyon County, which combined are home to 38 percent of the state's population, and 32 total counties were represented.
Congestion and traffic relief had the highest overall ranking of importance, while road preservation and maintenance was the most mentioned issue and the one that respondents most wanted to see funded. ITD also received a number of comments requesting that the state invest in more public transportation options. Kanownik said the department would do as much as it can within the limitations of what actually falls under ITD's control.
"We can't go and plan for infrastructure that's not part of the state highway system. But we can try to collaborate with others on those roads," he said.
Tuesday night's conference call between the six regional offices also was an open period for public comment on the drafted long-range plan, although no questions or opinions were submitted.
ITD is still working to draft the long-range plan and is holding a second round of public comments that will close Apr. 10. The comment period first opened in February but the department launched a social media campaign Wednesday to try and increase awareness of the survey. Comments can be submitted through the ITD website, over the phone or by sending a letter or e-mail to the state office.