Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in Nov. 2022, appears at a hearing in Latah County District Court, on Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow. An Idaho judge has denied a request from more than two dozen news organizations to lift a gag order in the criminal case of a man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death. The judge did, however, significantly narrow the gag order in response to the news organizations’ concerns.

