Four Killed University of Idaho Gag Order

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for a motion hearing regarding a gag order, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Latah County District Court in Moscow. A judge overseeing the case against Kohberger, charged with killing four University of Idaho students last fall, is set to hear arguments over a gag order that largely bars attorneys and other parties in the case from speaking with news reporters.

 Zach Wilkinson/Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP, Pool

A judge overseeing the case against Bryan Kohberger, charged with killing four University of Idaho students last fall, heard arguments Friday over a gag order that largely bars attorneys and other parties in the case from speaking with news reporters.

A coalition of more than 30 media organizations has challenged the order, saying it violates the Constitution's guarantees of free speech and a free press, as has a lawyer for one of the victim's families. But prosecutors and the defendant's lawyers insist it's needed to prevent prejudicial news coverage that could damage Kohberger's right to a fair trial.


