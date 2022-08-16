Mackay dam
The view on May 12, 2021, looking upstream at the 10-foot diameter riveted steel outlet conduit, and adjacent manifold pipes at Mackay Dam. Reservoir releases through the control tower were reported by Big Lost River Irrigation District personnel to be 255 cubic feet per second on this day, as documented in a 2021 Idaho Department of Water Resources dam inspection record. 

 Photo courtesy of the Idaho Department of Water Resources

The 100-plus-year-old Mackay Dam needs repairs and poses a risk to the town of Mackay and the Idaho National Laboratory, according to the Idaho Department of Water Resources and the Environmental Defense Institute, an Idaho nonprofit focused on nuclear energy issues.

Mackay Reservoir, owned and maintained by the Big Lost River Irrigation District, stores water primarily for irrigation and agriculture, with a maximum storage of 45,000 acre feet.

