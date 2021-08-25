BOISE — Gov. Brad Little has appointed Nampa CPA Jared Zwygart to the state Tax Commission and named two new appointees to the state Board of Education, all to fill vacancies when the previous appointees’ terms expire.
Zwygart, a partner at Zwygart John & Associates in Nampa and a former partner at Bailey & Co. CPAs in Nampa, replaces former state Tax Commissioner Elliot Werk, whose term ended in March. Werk is a former Democratic state senator from Boise. Zwygart will start in his new role on Sept. 7, the governor’s office announced.
State tax commissioners are full-time positions; the four commissioners serve six-year terms, and their appointments by the governor must be confirmed by the state Senate. By law, not more than two of the four commissioners may be from the same political party; Zwygart, like Werk, is a Democrat.
Tax commissioners oversee the administration of state tax laws and collection of revenues, including income, sales and property taxes; they are paid an annual salary of $106,072.
Little cited Zwygart’s long experience in governmental and non-profit auditing. Zwygart is a graduate of Boise State University.
“I have been an Idaho resident for 50 years and I have enjoyed the many benefits of living here,” Zwygart said in a news release sent out by the governor’s office. “The future of our state is something I take seriously, and serving on the Tax Commission is one way for me to serve the state I love.”
On the state Board of Education, Little appointed Cindy Siddoway of Terreton in eastern Idaho to replace Emma Atchley of Ashton, who served on the board for 12 years; and Cally Grindstaff Roach, a retired executive with Clear Springs Foods in the Magic Valley, to replace Debbie Critchfield of Oakley, who is stepping down from the state board after seven years to run for state Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Siddoway’s appointment is effective immediately. Grindstaff Roach’s is effective Sept. 1. Both appointments, plus that of Boise businessman Bill Gilbert, whom Little appointed to the state board in July, will be up for confirmation by the Senate when it convenes in January.
Also in the past week, Idaho Transportation Department Director Brian Ness announced he will retire next spring after 12 years in his post. The state transportation director is appointed by the Idaho Transportation Board.
Board Chairman Bill Moad said in a news release that the board will launch both a national and internal search for Ness’ replacement. “He leaves ITD as an agency that has shifted its workplace culture into one where employees are encouraged to innovate, deliver excellent customer service and exceed public expectations,” Moad said.
Little said, “I appreciate Brian for his many years of dedicated service to the state of Idaho. Brian has worked hard to achieve his vision of helping to make the Idaho Transportation Department an example of efficiency. I wish him well in his well-deserved retirement.”