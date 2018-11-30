BOISE — Idaho’s justice reinvestment reforms are succeeding, resulting in more timely release of Idaho prisoners without any increase in recidivism, according to a new report from the Urban Institute.
That’s despite the Idaho Legislature’s action in 2017 to repeal key changes that had come under justice reinvestment in 2014, aimed at speeding up releases on parole of non-violent prisoners.
“I’m really excited about that (the report), because that shows that at least we’re on the right track,” said Senate Judiciary Chairwoman Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, who also co-chairs the Legislature’s Justice Reinvestment Oversight Committee.
The 2017 law, passed at the urging of Idaho prosecutors and the Fraternal Order of Police, repealed a system of “intermediate sanctions” for parole violators, instead subjecting them to possible parole revocation and return to prison; expanded the state Commission on Pardons and Parole; and repealed a central “legislative intent” statement on justice reinvestment that called for focusing Idaho’s prison space on “the most violent or greatest-risk prisoners.” Instead, Idaho law now calls for focusing prison space “on those who commit the most serious offenses or who have the highest likelihood of offending in the future.”
That means drug offenders, who are often considered likely to reoffend due to addiction, continue to be targeted for prison in Idaho.
“Our analysis finds that Idaho has met its goal of increasing timely release for people convicted of nonviolent offenses and this has corresponded with reductions in prison time served,” the report says.
However, Idaho’s prison population is again on the rise, and lawmakers in January will be faced with a decision on whether to build a $500 million new prison.
“While these changes have improved both policy and practice, there’s still room to improve,” said Brian Elderbroom, an Urban Institute scholar and co-author of the report. “What research has consistently shown is that today’s high rates of incarceration do not make us safer. And Idaho’s high imprisonment rate, its high use of prison for nonviolent offenses, its long prison sentences, are in turn not making the state safer.”
With improvements in handling parole releases, Elderbroom said, the current growth Idaho’s seeing in its prison population “is likely explained by sentencing decisions.”
“What we’re seeing is for those who are getting sent to prison, they’re serving less time,” he said, “so it has to be the other part of the system that’s really driving that growth.”
Lodge said she hopes the Legislature can make progress on that this year. “What I’ve heard so far is people don’t want to build a new prison. I don’t know what we’re going to do,” she said. “We’ll see if we can get the prosecutors and the Fraternal Order of Police to help us and come on board about making some changes in the sentencing.”
Idaho began looking into justice reinvestment in 2013, when its incarceration rate was the 11th highest in the country despite having the seventh lowest crime rate, and its prison population was projected to swell to more than 9,400 by 2019. As of Thursday, it was at 8,675.
The initiative is aimed at reserving prison cell space for the most dangerous criminals, while investing the savings from less incarceration into programs designed to reduce repeat offenses among lesser offenders. Ninety-eight percent of Idaho’s prison inmates eventually are released back into the community.
Idaho, in cooperation with the Council of State Governments, first passed its justice reinvestment legislation in 2014. All three branches of state government — the Legislature, the executive branch and the courts — collaborated on the plan, which is aimed at halting what CSG identified as a “revolving door of recidivism” in Idaho’s criminal justice system.
Idaho has the highest incarceration rate of any of its surrounding states and the lowest crime rate.
The Urban Institute report found that Idaho has had success in reducing long waits for release among parole-eligible inmates that were due in part to waiting lists for required programs. “The changes in programming that have occurred … seem to be improving parole-readiness,” Elderbroom said.
Since 2014, the rate at which prisoners have been released on parole has remained stable, the report found, but new guidelines have increased transparency in release decisions.
“These reforms have also maintained public safety, with returns to prison and felony reconvictions similar before and after reforms,” the report concludes.
Idaho’s criminal sentencing laws call for judges to set a fixed term, which inmates must serve in full; plus an indeterminate term following that, within which the Parole Commission can consider whether or not to release the offender on parole.
Between 2014 and 2017, the number of Idaho offenders who were released before serving 150 percent of their fixed term rose from 62 percent to 74 percent, the Urban Institute report found; and the average length of stay behind bars for nonviolent offenses fell 21 percent from 2010 to 2017, with no increase in recidivism.
Idaho still, however, has the 16th highest incarceration rate in the country, according to the most recent figures compiled by the Bureau of Justice Statistics in 2016. Idaho’s rate is nearly twice as high as neighboring Utah, at 587 per 100,000 residents, compared to Utah’s 287.