Idaho's state Land Board, including from left, Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, Gov. Brad Little, state Controller Brandon Woolf, and state schools Supt. Sherri Ybarra, meets at the state Capitol on Tuesday. Attorney General Lawrence Wasden also serves on the board but wasn't at Tuesday's meeting.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

BOISE — Distributions to schools and other beneficiaries from the state endowment will be frozen next year at this year’s level, due to investment losses in the fund in the fiscal year that ended June 30.

That means total distributions from the endowment in fiscal year 2024 will be $100.3 million, with $61.5 million going to Idaho’s K-12 public schools, the same amount they’re receiving this year.

