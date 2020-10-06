Local TikTok star Nathan Apodaca, known on social media as Doggface, received a gift Tuesday from juice company Ocean Spray: a new truck.
Apodaca’s video of him sipping Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice while skateboarding and lip-syncing to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” went viral on Sept. 25. As he explained to the Post Register, the reason he was skateboarding that day was because his car broke down on the way to work. Not wanting to be late, he grabbed his juice and skateboarded the last mile to the potato factory.
The video has been watched more than 50 million times across all platforms. On Tuesday, “Dreams,” a 43-year-old song made relevant to a whole new generation thanks in large part to Apodaca’s video, was No. 1 in the iTunes Top 10.
Breaking down mid-drive was not an uncommon occurrence for Apodaca’s Durango with more than 300,000 miles on it.
“Sometimes I’ll be driving and it just shuts off and it’ll only go back on if I get a jump,” Apodaca said.
Ocean Spray representatives showed up to Apodaca’s Idaho Falls trailer home on Tuesday afternoon with a red 2020 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4WD Crew Cab valued at $37,774. Ocean Spray bought the truck from the Ron Sayer Nissan on North Woodruff Avenue.
“This is from Ocean Spray to you. Thanks for keeping it positive. That truck is yours. All the Ocean Spray is yours. All from Ocean Spray to you, man. Congratulations,” one of the representatives says in the video.
“No way,” Apodaca can be heard saying before walking over to inspect his new ride. “That’s crazy.”
The bed of the truck was filled with Ocean Spray cranberry juice. It is Apodaca’s favorite drink. He drinks a jug nearly every day, he told the Post Register. A long-standing argument between him and his daughter Makyla is which Ocean Spray flavor is best.
“It’s always gotta be cran-raspberry. Not cran-pomegranate or anything. Me and my daughter have fights over that. It’s just that tartness; that sweetness,” he said.
Apodaca’s “Dreams” video has led to the Doggface “Dreams” Challenge in which hundreds of people — from Fleetwood Mac co-founder Mick Fleetwood to Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand to members of the U.S. Army — reenacting it.
Apodaca has already recreated his viral video from the front seat of his new truck.
“I was given a great surprise today — new wheels! It’s pretty humbling that Ocean Spray reached out and decided to gift me with a cranberry red brand new truck. It’s been a wild ride for sure and it’s awesome that I’m putting out good vibes for everyone right now. I mean I love my Cranberry Raspberry Ocean Spray, so now I have a truckload which is pretty cool!” Apodaca said in a press release.