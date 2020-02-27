A small plane crashed at the Dubois Municipal Airport during a flight lesson Thursday morning. The pilot and passenger both escaped without injuries.
The Cessna 172, containing a 27-year-old teacher and 27-year-old student, had taken off from Rexburg and flew to the unmanned airport to practice making low passes over the runway. Clark County Sheriff Bart May happened to be parked on the road near the airport when the plane arrived in town, passing relatively low over his car.
"It looked to me like he was going to land, and I thought he was one of our local pilots. It wasn't 20 seconds later when dispatch reported there was a plane crash," May said.
May and a pilot he knew in Dubois said that the plane's tires had caught on the snowy runway during the pass, causing it to flip over and land upside down on the runway. The airport, which is owned by the city of Dubois, is not regularly staffed and has nearly two feet of snow that had not been cleared.
The plane is the only vehicle registered to Right Rudder LLC out of Rexburg, according to Federal Aviation Administration records. May said the FAA is investigating what happened.