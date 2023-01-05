The DNA of the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students was found on a knife sheath recovered at the crime scene, and cellphone data shows he was in the area of the victims' home around the time of the November attack and on a dozen prior occasions, an investigator said in affidavit unsealed Thursday.

Shortly after the affidavit was released, Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old criminology doctoral student at nearby Washington State University, appeared in an Idaho court to face four charges of first-degree murder. Kohberger, who did not enter a plea, was ordered held without bail.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.