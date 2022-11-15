MOSCOW — Four University of Idaho students found dead in an off-campus home were targeted, and the killer or killers used a knife or other “edged weapon” in the attack, police said Tuesday.

The Moscow Police Department made the announcement in a statement, adding that investigators were working to establish a timeline of the victims’ activities before they were killed. Police said the killings likely occurred early Sunday morning, and that the bodies were found around noon.


