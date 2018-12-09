The twin brothers who caused the lockdown of a Pocatello area neighborhood have been arrested, authorities said.
Dylan and Daniel Hanson of Montana were taken into custody by Fremont County sheriff's deputies in Ashton on Sunday night. The 20-year-old twins were caught with a car they had stolen from the Buckskin Road area east of Pocatello on Saturday night as well as items they had taken from a Buckskin area house they had burglarized, authorities said.
The Hanson brothers are being held at the Fremont County Jail in St. Anthony and will face numerous charges for the high-speed chases they led local law enforcement agencies on Saturday in a vehicle stolen in Montana as well as for the stolen vehicle and burglary in the Buckskin area, authorities said.
Details on the arrest of the brothers in Ashton haven't been released and all authorities would say on Sunday night is that the brothers are alive and have been booked into the Fremont County Jail. Ashton, population about 1,100, is a town located between Rexburg and Island Park.
Authorities reported the arrest of the brothers about 24 hours after the twins had fled on foot from the stolen Jeep Cherokee they had been driving. The brothers ran from the vehicle on Saturday night after its tires had been punctured by pursuing law enforcement officers. The twins then entered the surrounding residential area along Buckskin Road, causing the Bannock County Sheriff's Office to lock down the entire area and tell residents on Buckskin and several other nearby roads to stay inside their homes, lock their doors and dial 911 immediately if they saw the suspects.
Sheriff's deputies shut down multiple roads in the Buckskin Road area on Saturday night as they searched for the Hanson brothers. The Bannock County Sheriff's Office said the brothers evaded capture Saturday night and traveled to Ashton by stealing a car from a home in the Buckskin area. The brothers also burglarized a separate home in the Buckskin area on Saturday night, the Sheriff's Office said.
On Sunday residents in the Buckskin Road area were still being told to use caution because of the possibility that the Hanson brothers were still in the area.
But law enforcement agencies throughout East Idaho were intensely searching for the brothers and authorities said they managed to track the twins to Ashton on Sunday night by pinging their cell phones.
Not much has been released about the twins except that Daniel Hanson resides in Libby, Montana, and Dylan Hanson resides in Sidney, Montana.
The Bannock County Sheriff's Office said the Jeep Cherokee the brothers were driving during Saturday's chases was stolen in Montana.
Authorities said that the brothers were first spotted driving the stolen vehicle on Saturday afternoon in Bingham County and the twins subsequently led officers from multiple law enforcement agencies on multiple pursuits throughout the day in Bingham and Bannock counties. The Hanson brothers were able to get away from the pursuing officers during those chases.
The Bannock County Sheriff's Office then deployed deputies to the Rapid Creek Road area east of Pocatello early Saturday evening after receiving reports that the brothers might be driving the stolen Jeep Cherokee in that area.
The Sheriff's Office said one of its deputies spotted the stolen vehicle in that area and the deputy and other law enforcement officers initiated two high-speed pursuits of the brothers. The Hanson brothers evaded capture during the first chase. But during the second and final high-speed pursuit state police used spike strips on the Jeep Cherokee on Buckskin Road, causing the stolen vehicle to come to a halt in a snowbank on the side of the road around 7 p.m. Saturday.
Authorities said the Hanson brothers then ran from the stolen vehicle into the surrounding residential area. The Sheriff's Office said the brothers were possibly spotted running through the yard of a house on Crestview Road near Buckskin Road around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Hanson brothers were presumed to be armed and dangerous but authorities have not said whether they had any firearms on them when they were arrested on Sunday night. Authorities also haven't yet said what items the brothers allegedly stole during their burglary of the Buckskin area home.
The Bannock County Sheriff's Office is expected to release more information on Monday regarding the crimes allegedly committed by the brothers and their subsequent arrest.