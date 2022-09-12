Boise Pride

Fireworks shoot into the air next to the Idaho State House, which is illuminated in rainbow colors for the Boise Pride Festival on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The event continued through Sunday.

 Sarah A. Miller/Idaho Statesman via AP

BOISE (AP) — When Joseph Kibbe attended the first Boise Pride Festival in 1989, he and about two dozen other participants wore paper bags over their heads to hide their faces from potentially violent onlookers.

At the first festival parade two years later, Kibbe and his friends were greeted by protesters with nooses in front of the Statehouse.

