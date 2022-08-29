Although the Knot anticipates a stunning 2.6 million weddings are expected to take place in the United States this year after two years of pent-up pandemic demand, Idaho is seeing perhaps less of a rebound than other states. But the outlook for 2023 weddings is good here in The Gem State.
Over 6,000 couples got married in Idaho from January to June of this year, beating the same time frame in 2019 by slightly over 300 marriages, according to Idaho Department of Health & Welfare data.
Venues owned by government entities have seen an increase in weddings, but some private venues and event planners said things aren’t significantly busier now, because Idaho’s looser COVID-19 restrictions meant not as many weddings were canceled during the pandemic.
“With weddings here in Idaho, we definitely had a little bit more freedom than a lot of the rest of the country,” said Erin Olson, owner and lead planner and designer for Dreamer Events. “Things definitely slowed down, but they didn’t stop.”
So while some people in places with tighter, longer-lasting restrictions may have had to postpone weddings in order to have the ceremony and reception they wanted, Idaho was different.
“I wouldn’t say that there was a big hold back. I think that people in Idaho sort of just said ‘yeah, whatever,” said Brad Rowen, host, MC, DJ and owner of The Wedding Doctor Events & Entertainment. “They’re like, ‘we’re still having our wedding, we don’t really care.’ And even when it was supposed to be smaller numbers.”
City parks
But other venues, like city of Boise parks, have seen an increase in weddings this year, according to city of Boise data.
Around 137 wedding reservations have been made at city of Boise locations, including Kathryn Albertson Park, the Boise Depot and the Julia Davis Park Rose Garden. That’s compared with pre-pandemic numbers of 111 in 2019, though the Kathryn Albertson Park Rookery was under construction during the 2019-2021 reservation seasons.
At Ada County’s Barber Park Education and Event Center, 68 weddings are set to take place this year, more than in 2020 and 2021 combined (45). The number of scheduled weddings this year blows past Barber Park’s pre-pandemic number of 53 in 2019, according to Ada County data.
It’s possible these wedding bookings were affected because governments own them — which could mean stricter compliance with COVID-19 restrictions. For other Idahoans in 2020, a backyard wedding ceremony or one in nature would have allowed them to skirt the regulations.
Amelia Berg, executive director of The Bishops’ House, said there’s been more weddings this year, including more weddings booked for mid-week days.
As a state-owned building, the Bishops’ House had to be strict about following city ordinances.
“As the mandates got smaller and smaller, we had more people just postpone,” Berg said. “So this year has been pretty crazy, because we’ve had to fit in all of the weddings that postponed or are joining us because their wedding venue just canceled.”
On several weekends, the Bishops’ House has had weddings three days in a row – on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Berg said.
The Bishop’s House doesn’t give refunds for postponed or canceled events, but some people who got married elsewhere after postponing used their payment at Bishops’ House to throw a baby shower or some sort of other event at the venue.
“We have had a lot of receptions. We normally have more weddings and receptions,” Berg said. “They postponed it and they got married at City Hall last year and now they’re doing the receptions this year.”
The pandemic year
As 2020 began, marriages were chugging along in Idaho. In the first three months, 2,365 couples got married, ahead of 2,052 in the same time frame the year before. But then COVID-19 cases appeared in the United States, and started rising.
In April 2020, the number of weddings dropped to 601, an unusual swing for that time of year. Since 2014, the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare had never recorded a drop in weddings in April.
Only seven weddings took place at Barber Park in 2020. City of Boise wedding reservations dipped all the way to 60 in 2020 and in 2021 rebounded to 102.
“I would say we had, maybe a 20% to 40% reduction. … When COVID-19 first hit, we definitely had a quick slow down on it, but a lot of them just postponed or ended up just changing their dates,” Rowen said. “I think we only had one actual cancellation.”
Many of the people who hadn’t booked yet took a “wait and see” approach, he said. Some people had a “knee jerk” reaction and changed their dates.
But for others there was a “the show must go on,” attitude.
“There was some changes from some of the venues … and so there was definitely some occasions where we definitely did more like backyard style weddings,” Rowen said. “I think they adapted to what the new norm was going to be for the time.”
At The Cottage At Riverbend, some couples postponed their weddings in 2020, said Manager Savanna Adriano.
However, the Cottage is an outdoor venue so many people didn’t postpone, and those who did had their dates filled.
“We still were booked out,” Adriano said.
The Cottage booked out faster for 2023 than normal, though Adriano attributes that to engaged couples knowing they have to go look for venues well in advance.
“We do book out every year, but not this quickly, usually it’s by October, middle of the year before we book out,” she said. “But for 2023, we booked out probably two months ago. … A lot of people who’ve come around have just been like ‘the venues booked out so fast.’”
As early as the end of May 2020, Olson, the Dreamer Events owner, had weddings with anywhere from 40 to 50 people.
By July 2020, wedding sizes were back to normal.
Still, the pandemic has added an extra stressor to wedding planning but Olson said it helps that she’s been dealing with it for two years.
Now, people moving forward want to gather and party.
“We honestly thought that like 2021 was going to be it and it was going to be crazy. And then we thought 2022 was going to be it and it was going to be crazy,” Olson said. “But 2023 has definitely meet and beat expectations on the amount of weddings, the size and the magnitude and the money spent on weddings.”
Rising costs
Couples who are planning to get married also might have to contend with rising venue costs, according to Berg and Rowen.
Venues used to cost about $2,000 to $3,000, Rowen said, but it’s seeming now like venues run from $3,000 to $7,000. However, Idaho has a low average wedding budget compared with other states.
“I think that the bar for the actual budgets has been raised dramatically,” Rowen said. “Boise in the last few years, with the quick growth that it’s had with so many people moving here, I think that they might be used to different budgets.”
Essentially, it’s still a deal if you’re coming from California where it can cost $10,000 to get a venue.
“They still feel like they’re getting a deal,” Rowen said.
With COVID-19 and inflation, flower prices have gone up, as well as the cost of food. Some people are minimizing their guest counts to make up for that, Olson said.
But at the end of the day, Idaho weddings are a day to celebrate love. Even if the pandemic slowed weddings down a bit, Olson said she’s noticed the pandemic helping more couples get to that decision.
“I think it made people be a little bit more reflective on what they want and who they want to be with,” Olson said. “I think it’s definitely kind of reignited the marriage match.”