BOISE — After James Mullins left the military five years ago, he took a job with the U.S. Postal Service in the Treasure Valley. He wasn’t alone — one in five employees of the Postal Service are military members or veterans.
Mullins has come to appreciate the job for that reason and also because he believes it provides an invaluable service to its customers, especially in rural America where Postal Service workers still deliver mail to every home, regardless of how isolated it may be.
That’s why the vice president of the Idaho State Association of Letter Carriers joined other Postal Service employees Monday morning on the steps of the Idaho Capitol to demonstrate against a federal government proposal to privatize the Postal Service.
Boise’s demonstration was part of a nationwide effort by Postal Service employees Monday who are concerned for the agency’s future. That concern is rooted in recommendations made by the White House Office of Management and Budget, which studied ways to streamline a host of government agencies, including the Postal Service, which sits squarely in the center of a $1.4 trillion mailing industry, according to a recent Senate resolution. One of the listed solutions was to privatize the service, the way some European nations do.
The budget office study notes Postal Service employees are mandated to visit 150 million addresses six days a week and also references the fact that the service has $100 billion in unfunded liability, since the agency was required in 2006 to fund employee retirement benefits for the next 75 years, the way no other government agency has been. The study concludes there is “no clear path to profitability without reform” — and one of the discussed reforms is a move toward privatization.
Mullins is familiar with that sentiment. Legislators have voiced it before, he remembers, and in 2013, the government actually opened complete post offices in Staples stores across the country. Those post offices were staffed by Staples employees, though, not Postal Service workers, and after Postal Service employees protested, Staples did not receive the government contract necessary to open the offices.
What worries Mullins this time about talk of privatization, he said, is that it’s coming from the White House. He feels the U.S. Postal Service faces a more serious threat than it has in the past. The service’s 500,000 employees will suffer for it, he said, but so will residents who rely on the Postal Service — especially in rural areas.
If the service were privatized, Mullins pointed out it may no longer be cost-effective to deliver mail to every doorstep in the nation. Right now, they are federally mandated to do that, which means Postal Service employees deliver some packages for giants such as FedEx and UPS to remote locations, because it’s easier for those private companies to contract with the service than delivering the mail themselves. A privatized postal service may no longer deliver to those places, Mullins said. That means residents of rural areas may have to travel to a central hub to pick up their mail, which could cause problems in bad weather, particularly for older residents. People who receive medication in the mail may also face increased costs, he said.
“This is a public service,” Mullins said. “You don’t want the Postal Service privatized.”
He said Postal Service workers also provide valuable points of contact for people in isolated rural areas and help keep them connected with other people.
“There’s more to it than just delivering the mail,” he said.
So at about 11 a.m. Monday he stood with roughly 30 other people in front of the Capitol in Boise, hefting signs reading “U.S. Mail not for sale,” and waving at passing motorists, some who honked in support.
That support is also reflected in polls, where the U.S. Postal Service ranks near the top for customer satisfaction among government agencies, and in Congress where, Mullins said, the privatization movement has seen a bipartisan pushback.
“We believe (privatization would) be a hindrance to the residents of Idaho,” Mullins said.