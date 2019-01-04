PRESTON — The Preston Junior High School biology teacher accused of feeding a live puppy to a snapping turtle in March was acquitted by a jury Friday.
The teacher, Robert Crosland, was charged with one count of misdemeanor animal cruelty in June, after a Franklin County Sheriff's Office investigation revealed Crosland had dropped a sick puppy into an aquarium, in which a snapping turtle then ate the animal.
Friday marked the second day of Crosland's trial at the Franklin County Courthouse and involved more than six hours of testimony from a special investigator with the Idaho Attorney General's Office, four students who witnessed the incident and two of Crosland's colleagues at the school.