Turtle-Puppy-Trial

Robert Crosland enters the courtroom for his misdemeanor animal cruelty case, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Preston, Idaho. Crosland is on trial for feeding a live puppy to a snapping turtle in front of students at Preston Junior High School. (Eli Lucero/Herald Journal via AP)

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

PRESTON — The Preston Junior High School biology teacher accused of feeding a live puppy to a snapping turtle in March was acquitted by a jury Friday.

The teacher, Robert Crosland, was charged with one count of misdemeanor animal cruelty in June, after a Franklin County Sheriff's Office investigation revealed Crosland had dropped a sick puppy into an aquarium, in which a snapping turtle then ate the animal.

Friday marked the second day of Crosland's trial at the Franklin County Courthouse and involved more than six hours of testimony from a special investigator with the Idaho Attorney General's Office, four students who witnessed the incident and two of Crosland's colleagues at the school.

Load comments