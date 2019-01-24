CALDWELL — For some Snake River Valley wineries and vineyards, crop damage from the 2017 “snowmageddon” is a thing of the past.
After the devastating harvest following the prolonged freezing temperatures and double the average snowfall in 2016-17, local grape growers are now reaping the benefits of more consistent weather the following year.
“It was nice to have a good, steady and consistent year — and that’s what we needed to refill those tanks of ours,” said Moya Shatz Dolsby, executive director of the Idaho Grape Growers and Wine Producers Commission.
The wine industry, which contributes more than $170 million to Idaho’s economy each year, is made up of 53 wineries across the state, 19 of which are on the Sunnyslope Wine Trail in Canyon County, according to the Idaho Wine Commission.
In 2017, the Idaho Press reported many Southwest Idaho wineries were struggling to source local grapes after a disappointing harvest. This harvest gave many wineries the opportunity to replenish, Dolsby said.
Mike Williamson, grape grower at Williamson Orchards and Vineyards in the Sunnyslope region, and Jake Cragin with Winemakers LLC in Nampa both brand 2018 a “bounce-back” year.
“This spring when the grapes were starting to form, I don’t think I’ve ever been so happy to see little grapes growing,” said Williamson, who is also a commissioner on the Idaho Grape Growers and Wine Producers Commission. “It’s a bounce-back year … recovering from all the retrain and all the fruit and all the damage that was sustained in 2017.”
Idaho grape growers and winemakers have a longer, later harvest to thank for the multitude of flavors 2018 vintage wines will exhibit, Dolsby said.
A vintage wine is one made from grapes primarily grown and harvested in a single specified year, said Ashlee Struble, industry relations manager for the wine commission.
The harvest season begins in mid-September and usually ends around November.
Williamson said the longer season can be attributed to the colder temperatures that hit the valley roughly halfway through harvest, which extended everything out by a week or so.
“That (a longer season) can allow for hang time, and those winemakers can get some of those flavors that they love that don’t seem to come out until you can really let it sit for a while,” said Cragin, a viticulturist and vineyard manager who works with Skyline Vineyard in Nampa. “A lot of winemakers believe that the longer the grapes can hang on the vine that there’s flavors that are unlocked.”
AN AVERAGE YEAR
Though the estimated tonnage for 2018 hasn’t yet been collected, the Idaho Wine Commission estimates that Idaho vineyards saw relatively average yields that year.
The average number of tons harvested is 2,629, according to the Wine Commission’s Idaho Wine Industry Wine Grape Fact Sheet. In 2017, only about 400 tons were harvested.
“Compared to the year before, it (tonnage) was up a crazy percentage because 2017 was just an awful harvest,” Dolsby said.
Williamson said his winery saw slightly below-average yields for certain varietals, but doesn’t see that impacting the prices of 2018 vintage wines.
Looking ahead, Williamson said he’s optimistic that this year’s slightly warmer temperatures will set the winery up for a “really great year,” but is aware that “anything can happen.”
“Problems with weather is kind of my livelihood,” Williamson said. “We pay attention to the weather — what it’s doing, what it’s not doing, when it’s getting cold and when it’s not.”