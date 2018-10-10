NAMPA — Esperanza Garcia arrived in Idaho in 1955, crammed into the back of a truck with 20 other people.
The 17-year-old and her family had been recruited from Texas as contract workers for southern Idaho farmers in desperate need of labor. Garcia and her family spent a few years following the migrant trail across Idaho, Oregon and California before returning to their homes in Texas. Eventually, they decided to permanently relocate to Canyon County.
“There were very few people here,” Garcia said. “Almost all of the people that were here had come from Texas (to work).”
As Latinos and Hispanic-Americans close out Hispanic Heritage Month this week in Idaho, some local residents are reflecting on their own migrant heritage and contributions to the agricultural industry in Southwest Idaho.
Migrant workers — mostly Mexican-Americans or recent Mexican immigrants — have been the backbone of Idaho’s agricultural industry since the labor shortages of World War II. In Southern Idaho alone, more than a dozen camps housed migrant families from California and Texas, or young Mexican men dispatched to the Northwest through the Bracero program.
Today, many of those old labor camps are gone. Others, such as the Caldwell Labor Camp and the Wilder Labor Camp, have been converted into low-income rural housing authorities. Some residents of Farmway Village in rural Caldwell and Chula Vista in Wilder are the second and third generations to live in the area.
Canyon County has the largest Hispanic community in Idaho, and that’s largely because the descendants of migrant farmworker families who moved to places such as Nampa, Caldwell, Parma and Wilder, and settled in and around the old labor camps and farms where their families picked crops.
Garcia met her husband while working at the Caldwell Labor Camp and now lives in Nampa. Her daughter Irma Morin grew up working in the fields with her family and attending Head Start for migrant children. Now, she’s the CEO of the Community Council of Idaho — formerly the Idaho Migrant Council — which provides services to farmworkers and their families across the state.
“We’re still here, but many of us have transitioned into nontraditional agriculture work,” said Oswaldo Reyna, a Nampa resident whose family first started coming to Idaho in 1959 to work in the fields. “Some of us have become business owners, others have gone on to pursue new careers.”
The Bracero program was an agreement between the Mexican and U.S. governments that brought millions of young Mexican laborers to work during and after World War II, often in bad conditions or with unfairly low wages. The Bracero program was active across the Northwest, too. Thousands of Mexican workers were sent to Idaho through the Bracero program alone.
Some of the longest and most serious Bracero strikes took place in Idaho. The local Mexican Consulate — then, the closest one was in Salt Lake City — had to intervene on behalf of the striking Braceros and laborers several times. Workers protested discriminatory and low wages, mistreatment and bad housing conditions.
Because of the conditions and low wages on Treasure Valley farms and fields in particular, 400 Mexicans from three Nampa area labor camps went on strike on June 17, 1946. Six-hundred workers from other camps in Marsing, Franklin, Upper Deer Flat areas and on Amalgamated Sugar Company property later joined them, marching in the streets of Nampa and refusing to work.
“The first protest started in June when Caldwell-Boise sugar beet farmers set hourly wages at 20 cents less than the rate established by the county extension service,” wrote historian Erasmo Gamboa in “Mexican Labor and World War II: Braceros in the Pacific Northwest.” “This strike did win an increase in wages and a warning from the county agent that the first worker who violated the settlement would be returned to Mexico. Three weeks later, braceros at Emmett also struck for higher wages. Their strike was quickly broken when farmers got federal officials to transfer the ‘agitators’ out of the area.”
They continued to strike until June 26, when the Mexican Consul Carlos Grimm persuaded the men to return to work pending a hearing. In 1946, the Mexican government refused to send any more Braceros to Idaho until conditions were resolved.
As the Bracero program was slowly phased out in Idaho, many Mexican-American families like Garcia’s and Reyna’s began to fill the labor gap. Migrant families from places such as Texas and California began coming to Idaho for work, recruited by companies like Amalgamated Sugar.
Amalgamated — which was originally headquartered in Ogden, Utah, and didn’t become a co-op until the 1990s — built a plant in Nyssa, Oregon, in 1938 and in Nampa in 1942. Humberto Fuentes, president of the Hispanic Cultural Center, said Amalgamated Sugar recruited large numbers of families like his from the Rio Grande Valley in Texas.
Migrant families needed to go where the work was, but not all were able to travel all the way from southern Texas to Idaho. Companies like Amalgamated, desperate for workers, would contract the families before they arrived in Idaho and sometimes even offer loans for travel expenses. At that time, said Amalgamated Sugar spokeswoman Jessica McAnally, sugar beets were a high-maintenance crop requiring a lot of hand labor. Farmers needed more laborers for both the growing and harvest seasons.
Fuentes said families worked in the sugar beet fields from early spring until October. Once the contract was up, they moved on to the next crop.
“From Nampa, we would go to east Idaho for the potato harvest in the Pocatello and Blackfoot area,” Fuentes said. “From there, we would head to west Texas where we would work for two or three weeks. Then, we would get back to the Rio Grande Valley around November or in time for Christmas. The following year, we did the same thing again.”
Some families would travel to Idaho under the leadership of a “troquero”, or a crew boss, who would recruit families for companies and transport them to Idaho. Reyna’s father was a crew boss, and their family left San Juan, Texas, to do migrant work in Idaho for the first time in 1959.
This second wave of migrant workers experienced some of the same discrimination and difficult working conditions as the Braceros before them. Workers contracted for Canyon County sugar beets, hops, orchards or potato fields were often paid by the acre they harvested, so several family members would work plots together. Garcia said her father and brothers, who had their own orchard in Nuevo León, Mexico, before immigrating to the U.S., realized one foreman was measuring plots far larger than one acre. When they confronted the foreman with this information, he increased their wages but separated Garcia’s family from the other workers, so they wouldn’t tell.
“The situation in Idaho in those years ... we often talk about the signs that read, ‘No Dogs or Mexicans allowed,’” Fuentes said. “Discrimination was very much alive. You couldn’t speak Spanish in a store. They would tell you to speak English or get out.”
Fuentes said acts of discrimination and unfair treatment — as well as the examples of activists such as Cesar Chavez in California — was what encouraged him to begin organizing in Idaho and eastern Oregon. In 1971, he founded the Idaho Migrant Council to continue advocating for farmworkers.
Caldwell Labor Camp preserves history
Many former farmworkers and their descendants still refer to Farmway Village as the old Caldwell Labor Camp today. Purchased and built by the U.S. Department of Agriculture during the Great Depression, the housing complex hosted families fleeing the Dust Bowl, Japanese-Americans previously interned in the Minidoka internment camp, and generations of Mexican and Latino migrant families.
Inspired by the decades of Idaho history that passed through the complex, Farmway Village Executive Director Mike Dittenber published a history of the Caldwell Labor Camp in 2012 filled with photos, old letters and personal testimonies from people who lived in the housing authority’s various reincarnations.
“I am proud of the people who lived and grew up at the Camp,” Dittenber wrote in the book’s introduction. “They overcame stigma, racism, intolerance and bigotry.”
Farmway Village is increasingly filled with Mexican nationals working in Canyon County through the H-2A temporary agricultural visa program. Still, the history of migrant workers lives on in the Treasure Valley through the people who decided to settle here and through some of the places that still exist as reminders of those days. Dittenber said he hoped the book would help preserve that history for a wider Idaho audience.
{p dir=”ltr”}“How soon do we forget about the people who make us great around here?” Dittenber said.