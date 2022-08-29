filler

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A southwestern Idaho woman who pleaded guilty to defrauding the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare's Medicaid program by falsely claiming services to participants with developmental disabilities has been sentenced to 180 days in the Ada County Jail and must repay more than $146,000 in criminal restitution.

Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced Monday that 58-year-old Janna Lyn Miller of Kuna received the sentence Thursday in 4th District Court.

