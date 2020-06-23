Idaho STEM Action Center received a $99,500 grant from the National Science Foundation to help build out its state partnership network.
The grant goes to the Idaho STEM Ecosystem, a network of educators, businesses and other organizations working to provide children with access to science, technology, engineering and mathematics education. The network was created by the state STEM center in August and joined the STEM Learning Ecosystem Community later that fall.
The first group meeting of the Ecosystem sponsors was held in January and was partially funded by a $12,000 grant from Battelle Energy Alliance's educational network, STEMx.
"Our new network brings together a large, phenomenal contingency of stakeholders who are poised to advance the systemic change in STEM education practices and workforce development," Angela Hemingway, executive director of the STEM Action Center, said in a statement Tuesday.
Hemingway said the grant one will support at least two more planning meetings for stakeholders in the next year to create a statewide plan to increase STEM participation and goals to measure the success of those efforts.