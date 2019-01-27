Have Idaho drivers gotten worse? A new study claims that the state was among the worst in the country for driver safety last year.
These findings come from QuoteWizard, an insurance comparison website, and are based on incident reports from their customers and crash data from the Federal Highway Administration. The final rank for the states uses five indicators of road safety, from the number of drunk driving citations to traffic fatalities, to provide a measure for overall driver quality.
“Across the board, Idaho rated pretty poorly last year. But it was especially high for DUI rates,” QuoteWizard content manager Adam Johnson said.
Idaho has slipped down the rankings in the three years that QuoteWizard has conducted this study. The state came in as the 14th-worst state for drivers in 2015 and the ninth-worst the next year. Johnson said the drop was more likely due to other states improving over the past three years than Idaho drivers becoming worse.
Within Idaho, the region around Idaho Falls is the safest for drivers in the state by some measurements. The Idaho Transportation Department reported that the eastern Idaho district had the lowest fatality rates for impaired drivers and overall driving in the state in 2017.
The findings could serve as an alert for local drivers to be more careful on the roads. But for Johnson and his company, the findings provide a hint of what people should expect to see for their car insurance.
“If you’re a driver with a clean record in Idaho and your insurance rates go up, it could be because of the drivers around you,” he said.
The new study named Maine as the worst state in the country for drivers, largely due to a jump in its number of car crashes since 2016. California and Idaho also have consistently ranked among the worst states for driver quality, though this is the first time when Utah recorded a better number than Idaho.