University of Idaho sophomore Natalie Talcott, right, photographs Ireland Neff, left, and Sage Huggins outside Delta Delta Delta sorority during sorority bid day, the final day of the recruitment process, on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Moscow, Idaho. Sororities and fraternities at the university are taking a variety of precautions to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The first day of classes at the University are on Aug. 24. (Geoiff Crimmins/Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP)